Gerald D. “Jerry” Christensen, 85 of Williston, ND passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate and inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the Church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Gerald’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Gerald Duane Christensen was born at the Good Samaritan Hospital on July 2, 1935 to Bruce Christensen and Lena (Sannes) Christensen of Cow Creek Township. The delivering doctor just happened to be named Dr. Dochterman. He was confirmed at 1st Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota.
Jerry’s Dad passed away when he was 18 months old. After a struggle to save the farm in the dirty thirties, they moved to Williston. Jerry attended Central School and graduated from Williston High School with the class of 1953.
When he was 15, he secured the position of Bell Hop at the new Plainsman Hotel in 1952, the beginning of the 1st of 3 oil booms in which he would work. His first boss was Wilbur Robb who became a lifelong friend. Jerry joined the National Guard as a senior and served 8 years attaining the rank of M/Sgt. On Band Day 1951 he met a clarinet player from Grenora by the name of JoAnne Pedersen and began a long courtship with them marrying November 24, 1956 in Grenora, North Dakota. They honeymooned in Plentywood, Montana overnight and returned to Williston to go to work on Monday.
He started his Oilfield career with National Supply in Williston, transferring to Casper, Wyoming, as a Field Salesman, then managed stores at Newcastle, Wyoming, Baker, Montana and back to Williston in 1967. His experiences in Williston included working with Red Adair providing materials to stem a blowout at a well near Sidney, Montana. Jerry also farmed in the 70’s with a family partnership called Chicago Pedersen Farms.
While in Williston he served on the United Fund, Chamber of Commerce, Past President of the First Lutheran Church Council, Co-Chairman of the 25th Anniversary of the discovery of oil in North Dakota and Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Williston Chapter.
Jerry transferred to Houston, Texas in 1978 as Regional Manager of South Texas and Northern Louisiana, returning to Williston in 1980 as Northern Regional Manager. Taking early retirement in 1987 he formed ChrisCo Oilfield Specialty, later joined by his son Steve, until selling the business and retiring from the oil patch in the same building in which he started his career.
Jerry and JoAnne enjoyed their winter home in Sun City, Arizona for over 20 years. Playing golf was the favorite pastime and he scored the first hole in one at Number 17 at the Links of North Dakota. Family bragging rights had to be shared with JoAnne when she aced the same hole during a tournament.
Jerry and Joanne enjoyed trips to Boston, Norway, Scotland, Hawaii, Disney World, Key West, Mexico, Las Vegas and an Alaskan Cruise. His last trip was with the whole family on a houseboat in July to International Fall, Minnesota, which created many happy memories.
Jerry was a member of American Petroleum Institute, ELKS, Moose Lodge #239, American Legion and Associate member of American Lutheran Church, Sun City, Arizona.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Florence Mildred Geise, Beatrice Nehring, brothers, Bruce, Earl, Ernest, Ronald and Robert. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, his children, Steve (Amie) Christensen, granddaughters Julia and Sophia Christensen, Williston, Jill Christensen, Williston, Craig (Lori) Christensen, grandchildren Brady and Hanna, Post Falls, Idaho, and Matthew (Thelma) Causey and their son Elijah, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sister, Hazel Johnson, sister-in-law Mary Christensen, special cousin Elwood Adams, and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry loved his maker, his family, the oil patch, golf, music and all his friends. The family requests memorials to Buck Scheele Family Animal Center, 6207 1st Ave. West, Williston, North Dakota 58801 or you can donate online at www.mondakanimalrescue.org