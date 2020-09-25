Gerald D. ‘Jerry’ Christensen, 85
Gerald D. “Jerry” Christensen, 85, of Williston, ND passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate and inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the Church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Gerald’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.