George F. Pasternak, 99, of Williston passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, June 3, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russel Kovash will officiate. In keeping with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment with military rites will be In Riverview Cemetery will following the service.

