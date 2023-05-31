George F. Pasternak, 99, of Williston passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, June 3, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russel Kovash will officiate. In keeping with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment with military rites will be In Riverview Cemetery will following the service.
Friends are welcome to sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, June 2, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
George Frank Pasternak was born on Nov. 19, 1923, to Michael and Mary (Pilot) Pasternak. George was one of 10 children. He was raised and attended school in the Bonetrail area until the age of 13, where he left home so he could continue his education in Williston.
After graduation at the age of 18 George went on to enlist in the U.S Navy on Nov. 21, 1942. Went into active duty in May of 1943. He attended Top Gun training at Daytona Beach, Florida. He received his WINGS in Corpus Christie, Texas at the age of 19. He was a member of the Bombing-Fighting Squadron Eighty-Two and the last living of the VF Maroon Squadron 180, US Naval Air Corps. George obtained the rank of full Lieutenant and served on Aircraft Carrier CV-16 USS Randolph as a fighter pilot. George received a Victory Ribbon World War II and the American Theater Ribbon during his service. He was released from duty in September of 1946. George soon after became a member of the Precision Flying Squadron before they were called The Blue Angels. He loved flying and flew many planes in his years as a pilot. George had his Pilots’ License up until the age of 80.
On Oct. 16, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, George married Evelyn Pearson. George and Evelyn had four children: Greg, Cheri, Linda, and John. They were married for 58 years until Evelyn’s passing on Jan. 9, 2007.
After being transferred to various states while being employed with the National Tank Company his last stop was Williston. George purchased the family farm in 1964. Also working for National Tank and later the name changed to CE Natco where he worked for 31 years. While at the farm they became Foster Parents to Joey and Janice Barkie who were a great addition to the family.
Upon his retirement in 1983, George and Evelyn became “snowbirds” between homes in Florida and North Dakota. They made many lifelong friends in their Woodlands Village, attending many functions and participating in many activities. Golf was George’s passion after his retirement.
Aside from George’s flying and golfing hobby, he loved his fishing trips to Canada with the CE Natco group. This trip developed into a once-a-year trip and many memories were formed. George would fly the group up to their destination and back home. And what stories were told of their adventures.
After Evelyn’s passing, he joined “The Hope Renew” group which became a second family to George. This was a grief support group which he attended and then helped lead. “Every woman needs a hug.” That was his motto which started in this group, and he then continued throughout the rest of his life.
George was a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini in Spring Hill, FL. Also, St. Joseph’s Parish, Williston, ND. Life member of Williston Elks Lodge, life member at the Moose Lodge, member of Shriner’s International.
George moved to Williston to be closer to family and his North Dakota roots. He lived at Briarwood where he met many wonderful people. George was able to celebrate his 99th birthday with all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew’s Bob, John and Lynn LaBahn in attendance. Many flew in for this surprise celebration and once again memories were made.
George is survived by his children: Cheri Pasternak, Linda (Kevin) Ralph, John (Robin) Pasternak; his grandchildren Jeremy (Melody), Kristan, Jessica (Bob), Raycee (Matt); great grandchildren, Kailey, Karter, Kash, Kaden, Briley, Ares, Gray.
Preceded in death are his wife, Evelyn; his son Greg; parents Mary and Michael II; his siblings John, Margaret, Michael III, Andy, Marie, Anne, Ray, Veronica and Nick.
