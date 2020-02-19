George Dickinson, 65
George Dickinson, 65, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
His memorial service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
George Iver Dickinson was born on August 18, 1954 in Williston to William Dickinson and DeLores Flexhaug. He was raised and educated in the Williston area when his mother married Orval Gafkjen and moved to the farm north of Williston. George then attended and graduated from Alamo High School. George loved learning about farming from Orval. He often talked about Daphne the bottle fed cow and other fun life adventures.
In 1972, George enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1976. He served as a Boiler Technician aboard the USS Orleck DD886.
He married Joanne Smithlin. To this union three children were born, Caren, Geoffrey and Natalie. He graduated with an associate’s degree in agriculture and worked on a couple of ranches in the late 70’s. George returned to Williston in the early 80’s and started work in the oil field. He was united in marriage to Kimberly (Nulph) Schroeder in Williston on June 28, 1995. They established their home in Williston where they raised her children together as a long haul trucker, Cassie, Travis and Erin.
George worked as a truck driver in the oil field and also drove semi over the road. He worked many years for Black Hills Trucking.
He was a talented artist, enjoyed woodworking, rodeo’s, casinos, cards, but most of all he enjoyed visiting and joking around with his many family and friends. He enjoyed and loved his grandkids. He made several trips to watch their sporting events. He had a special bond with his grandson, Carter and they spent a lot of time working on outdoor projects.
George is survived by his wife, Kim Dickinson; daughters, Caren McShane and her children, Aidan, Finley and Briar, of Kalispell, MT; daughter, Natalie (Brett) Harvey and their children, Holten and Berkli of Meeker, CO; step-children, Cassie (Jason) Rhodes and their children, Carter, Seth, Rylee, and Jaymes of Williston, ND; Travis Schroeder and his daughter, Ava of Williston, ND; Erin Schroeder and her children, Autumn, Rosa, Charleigh and Lilly of Bismarck, ND; sisters, Barb Lindal of Washington and Wanda Anstead of Colorado; brother-in-law, Terry McIvor of AZ; sister-in-law, Barb Dickinson of MT; mother-in-law, Sylvia Nulph of Williston, ND; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kathy) Nulph of Williston,ND; numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Geoffrey Dickinson; mother, DeLores and Orval Gafkjen; his father, William Dickinson; brother, Bill Dickinson; sister, Lois McIvor; brother-in-law, Don Lindahl; nephew, Ben McIvor; niece, Dawn La Rai Lindahl; and great-nephew Cameren McIvor.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of George or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, February 21st from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22nd.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.