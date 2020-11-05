George D. Miller, 86, of Tioga, ND, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Memorial Services for George will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Spring of 2021 at the Short Creek Cemetery, north of Columbus, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on George’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.