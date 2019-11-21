George Chester Miller, Jr., 60
George Chester Miller, Jr., 60 of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Louisiana and Arkansas, passed away Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 at his home in Williston.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date back home in Arkansas.
He is survived locally by his best friend Donna Parker.
