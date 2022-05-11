George Bakke, 85
George Bakke, 85, of Minot passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ambrose Lutheran Church in Ambrose. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Concordia City Cemetery in Crosby.
George was born on February 22, 1936, the son of John and Agnes (Opperude) Bakke. He was the youngest of 10 in a family that included 2 sets of twins.. George was raised in Ambrose, Nd where he was educated and graduated in May 1954. He enlisted in the Army that summer and spent the next 16 months in Germany. He would earn a National Defense Ribbon and the Germany occupation of a good conduct ribbon. After serving two more years he was honorably discharged in the spring of 1956.
George was united in marriage to Loy Simonson of Columbus, ND on June 22, 1956. They moved to Crosby and raised two boys, Scott Bakke (Fargo, ND) and Shawn Bakke (Minot, ND). They owned operated the Chat N Chew café for the next 17 years. George then went on to enroll and graduate with his plumbing license from Wahpeton State College. He went to work for St. Luke’s Hospital and DK Plumbing in Crosby. Later moving to Williston and working for the Economart until retiring to Minot.
George lived life to the fullest and always with a smile. He had a special fondness for spending time with family and friends or just taking a moment to soak the warm summer sun. He was a renowned story teller with the ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. George was active in his community, marching in his local honor guard, evening winning first place in a Christmas lighting contest. He also enjoyed smashing it up in the many demolition derby’s he drove in. He spent many summers traveling the powwow trail with his son Shawn in the concession stand serving up the world’s best lemonade.. He also spent many falls with his son Scott hunting for their favorite animals. George loved to make homemade donuts, krumkake, flat bread and fudge. George and his brother Andy were selected to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. To be able to go together was a very special memory for them to share.
George was truly one of a kind with a heart of gold. He was a devoted husband of 65 years. He was the best father, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ask for and he will be truly missed.
George is survived by his two boys, Scott (Teri) Bakke Fargo and Shawn Bakke of Minot, Granddaughters, Brittney Bakke of Minot, Sheena Bakke and great granddaughter JJ both of Fargo and brother Andy Bakke of Minot.
George was preceded in death by his parents John and Agnes Bakke, Loving wife Loy Bakke, sisters, Adeline (Addy) Bakke, Martha (Marty) Bakke, brothers, Elmer, Edward, Leonard, Alton, Johnny and Edwin Bakke.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.