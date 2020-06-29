Gene Monroe, 63
Gene Monroe, 63, of Williston, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Health center in Williston on Monday evening, June 22. 2020.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. In Keeping with Gene’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2nd from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. We will be following the CDC Guidelines for Common Sense Social Distancing.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gene or leave condolences for his family.