Gene Monroe, 63, of Williston, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Health Center in Williston on Monday evening, June 22, 2020.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at 8 A.M., at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. In Keeping with Gene’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2nd from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. We will be following the CDC Guidelines for Common Sense Social Distancing.
Gene William Monroe, affectionately known as “Geno” by his friends and family, was born February 13, 1957 in Schenectady, New York to Gene H. and Jeanne (Wimet) Monroe. Gene was raised and educated in Saratoga Springs, New York. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School with the Class of 1976.
Geno worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for a scrapyard in Bellevue, Idaho. When he moved to Williston, North Dakota, he worked for AGRI Industries of Williston, as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Drone Operator. Geno was a former Police Officer and Deputy Sheriff back in Idaho many years ago.
While growing up in New York, Geno participated in 4-H, Boy Scouts of America, and played Varsity Football in High School.
Geno enjoyed fishing, skiing, and was a master wood crafter. Geno was a mechanic in his free time and loved working on his own cars. Geno also loved off road racing with modified dune buggies back in Idaho.
He is survived by his son, Sean (Alissa) Monroe of Tulsa, OK; one grandchild, Brooklyn; two brothers, Darren (Kris) Monroe of Saratoga Springs, NY and Harry (June) Monroe of TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kevin A. Monroe of Hailey, ID.
