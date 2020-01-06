Gene Leslie Andersen, 71
Gene Leslie Andersen, 71, passed away at his home near Dagmar, MT, Friday morning, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. CST Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND.
Gene was born in Williston, ND on December 7, 1948, to Marjorie and Leslie Andersen. He grew up on the family farm near Dagmar, MT with his sister Joanne. He attended Hiawatha Elementary School and graduated from Medicine Lake High School in 1966. He went on to college in Billings and Havre, MT. He received his architectural drafting degree in Wahpeton, ND. Following that, he served 7 years in the Army National Guard. Gene married Geralyn Sneva on August 15, 1970 in Grenora, ND. After they were married, they lived in Miles City, MT, Plentywood, MT, and then onto Tioga, ND. In the spring of 1973, he had the opportunity to go into farming, working for his uncle until 1979, when they purchased the farm. This is where they made their home and raised their 3 children Brent, Kerby, and Ashley.
Gene’s love of baseball led him to the love of his life, Geri. In his younger years, he played with the Big Muddy League in Dagmar, MT and Babe Ruth and Legion in Grenora, ND which is where he met Geri. He also brought his passion of this game to many great players coaching Little League in Dagmar, MT as well as Babe Ruth and Legion baseball in Grenora, ND.
As a man of the land, Gene also loved hunting and fishing. Over the years he took many hunting trips to western Montana with great friends. Each year, pheasant and deer hunting were high priorities as well as many fishing trips with the family and friends. So many great memories were made from these trips, and he often talked about how much he enjoyed them.
Gene is survived by his sister Joanne Andersen of Eagan, MN; son Brent Andersen (Dean Miller) of Minnetonka, MN; daughter Ashley (Adam) Engh of Williston, ND, his three grandchildren Adler, Aslyn, and Ashton Engh; daughter-in-law Heather Andersen of Grenora, ND; sister-in-law Cleo (Alton) Nygaard of Des Lacs, ND; his niece Niki Brose and nephews Kyle, Jared, and Colin Nygaard and their families. His aunts Laura Thuesen of Dagmar, and Mae Andersen of Colorado. Many other dear friends and extended family who were touched by Gene survive as well.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geri, son Kerby, parents Leslie and Marjorie Andersen, mother and father-in-law Engwald and Marjorie Sneva and many other beloved family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Farm Rescue who have helped many families, including our own, in times of need.