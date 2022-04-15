Gene Knudsvig, 73, of Alamo, Passed away at the Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu, Arizona on Monday evening, April 4, 2022.
Gene’s funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the United Lutheran Church in Zahl, North Dakota, Rev. Joshua Parris will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Rudser Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral service at the church on Tuesday. A family service, open to the public, will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston at 5:00 PM on Monday, April 18.
Genes family prefers memorials be given to the Rudser Cemetery Fund or the charity of one’s choice.
Gene Knudsvig was born in Williston, ND on December 6, 1948, to Murell and Bernice Knudsvig; joining his two older brothers and five younger sisters who soon followed. He attended a one room schoolhouse (Elgrem) where his class was the last class to graduate the 8th grade there. He then went to Grenora High School where he was active in basketball, football, and wrestling; he graduated in 1966.
After high school, Gene helped farm the land with his father and two older brothers. Gene then went on to join the National Guard in 1970 where he was stationed in Fort Sill, OK. He remained in the guard until 1976.
Once out of the National Guard, he attended Minot State University, followed by teaching Social Studies at Williston Jr. High (Williston, ND).
Gene always knew in his heart that farming and being on the farm was for him. His love for the land and farming was instilled in him at a young age. He was a very hard worker who was dedicated to his craft. He could fix anything, even if he didn’t want to. Working the land with his two brothers day in and day out would be crazy at times, but their relationships were cemented through the years and to this very day, they were the best of friends.
On March 11, 2003, after decades of knowing one another and dating, Gene married the love of his life, Roxi (Hought). Roxi had two children who he loved as his own.
Gene was known by many and loved by all. Family meant everything to him, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews on the farm, he was so close to each and every one of them, he never missed a birthday. Gene took pride in being the best son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend that he could be. He was a role model and advice giver to all. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers and nephews and also loved fishing. Gene loved the outdoors and the beauty that was America the free. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play and drive the gator on the “track.” Gene and Roxi wintered in Lake Havasu, AZ for the past seven years where they enjoyed the sun and developed great friendships.
Gene was a humble man who would drop everything to help his family in need. He was perceptive, introspective, determined, witty, smart, selfless, generous, and sometimes a bit outspoken. If he wasn’t outside helping on the farm or mowing the lawn, he was probably in watching the weather channel or maybe a little bit too much Fox News.
Gene is survived by his wife of 19 years Roxi Knudsvig; son, Brad (Dawn) Goranson; sons Tyrell, Trevor, Taylor and Treyson, daughter Cassi (Andrew) Johnson; sons Mack and Lennon, brother Gary (Linda) Knudsvig; children Amy and Aaron, brother Larry (Glennis) Knudsvig; sons Troy, Tracey and Tom, sister LaRene Magnuson; children Nicole, Michael and Lindsay, sister Donna Vessar; children Nathan and Kim, sister Darlene (Larry) Geltel; children Katie and Kevin, sister Pat (Don) Bilbrey; daughter Tiffany, sister Pam Knudsvig and many great nieces, and great nephews.
Preceded Gene in his death are his parents, Murell and Bernice; grandparents, Herman and Freda Emanuel; grandparents John and Eva Knudsvig, his grandson, Christian; many aunts and uncles.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gene or leave condolences for his family.