Gene Heller, 91, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will be at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. A family service open to the public will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Gene Ray Heller was born March 25, 1928, the son of Christ P. and Anna L. (Zemliska) Heller, Sr. on the family farm in Hebron Township, west of Williston. He attended Pioneer School and graduated from Williston High School.
After graduating with a degree in Refrigeration from North Dakota State College of Science, he began his career with Great Northern Railroad on June 7, 1950. He retired as a Conductor on December 31, 1988. He was a proud member of the United Transportation Union #1840.
On September 17, 1950, he was united in holy marriage to the love of his life, Jordis Klarinda Hermanson, in McGregor, ND. They made their home in Williston, where they raised their six children. He loved flowers and gardening, playing cards, western movies, never-ending building projects and watching sports, especially a Phil Jackson-coached team. He loved his children and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play. At the time of his death, he still possessed a sharp mind.
He is survived by his beloved bride of nearly 70 years, Jordis, Williston, ND; three daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Thomas Thornton, Rexburg, ID, Elizabeth and her husband, Tom Wells, Jamestown, ND, and Fayette Heller, Odessa, TX; two sons, Terry Heller, Williston, ND, and Toby Heller and his wife, Tina, Beulah, ND; 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grand children; one brother, Jack Heller, Peoria, AZ; and close loving family friend, Kenneth Winter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jim Heller; one grandson, Jacob Heller; three sisters, Suzie Mueller, Marjorie Udland and Annette Berg; and four brothers, Roy Heller, Glen Heller, Lloyd Heller and Christ Heller, Jr.