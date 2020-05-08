Gary Tofte, 72, of Williston, ND passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
A private graveside will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston with Pastor Ron Erickson officiating.
A visitation for Gary will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.