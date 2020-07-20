Gary Tofte, 72
Gary Tofte, 72, of Williston, ND passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Pastor Ron Erickson will officiate.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Tofte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.