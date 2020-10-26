Gary Schroeder, 74
Gary Richard Schroeder, 74, of McGregor, North Dakota passed away the morning of October 25, 2020.
Gary was born on May 6th 1946, at the Crosby Hospital to Richard and Thilda (Bratlien) Schroeder. He was raised and educated in McGregor.
Gary was united in marriage to Mary Mattson on September 1st 1974. To this marriage their daughter, Teresa was born.
Gary lived life to the fullest. He loved cars whether new or old. He especially loved his pride and joy — a 57 Chevy Bel Air Convertible that was just recently restored. He also enjoyed attending as many dirt track races with his family that his health and eyesight allowed, watching and attending the Minnesota Wild hockey games, and most of all spending time with his girls then along came his boys (a grandson and great-grandson).
Gary was baptized and confirmed into the Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor, ND
Gary’s absence will be felt immensely by all his family and friends and those who loved him most.
Gary is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary; daughter, Teresa Schroeder (Daren Barkie); grandchildren, Paxten and McKenzie (Riese Dignan) of Kenmare, ND; great-grandson Keaton, son of McKenzie Schroeder of Kenmare, ND; his brother, Gaylen (Donna) Schroeder of Ross, ND and numerous special nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and special companion EMMA LOU.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Thilda Schroeder, and sisters Carol and Doris Schroeder.
Gary’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in McGregor, ND. Friends may call at the Church one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Gary’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com