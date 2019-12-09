Gary Olson, Jr. 55
Gary Olson, Jr. 55, Williston died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his mother’s home near McClusky, ND. Services will be held on a later date in Trenton, ND.
Gary was born on June 7, 1964 at Tioga, ND. He was the son of Gary and Linda (Turcotte) Olson. His father died in 1972 and his mother was later remarried to Palmer Berg. He grew up and attended schools in Sidney and Billings, Montana. Gary worked in the oil fields of North Dakota and Montana. He was a derrick hand on workover rigs. He worked under his uncle Darrel Olson and most recently for WISCO. He lived in Williston and was temporarily staying at his mother’s home near McClusky.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Destinee Olson of Lakeside, Montana, Erika Utgaard of Seattle, WA; son, Jacoby of Glendive, Montana; mother, Linda Berg of McClusky; brother, Kevin Olson of Minot, ND; sisters, Cindy Olson Strouf of Sidney, Montana, Naomi Fox of Fairview, Montana and Cheryl Hennelly of Colstrip, Montana; numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father Gary, Sr. and stepfather, Palmer Berg. Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky, ND. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com