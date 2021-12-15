Purchase Access

Gary McGinnity, 76

Gary McGinnity, 76, of Powers Lake, ND passed away at the Mountrail County Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A public visitation will be held at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley, ND on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 1PM-6PM, and a family rosary vigil will follow and begin at 6PM.

Garys’s Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will officiate.

The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, you can view Gary’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary McGinnity as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

