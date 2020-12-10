Gary Leroy Nehring, 67
2/12/53 - 12/4/2020
Gary was raised and educated in Williston, ND. After high school, he joined the Marines and served in the Phillipines where he met Mae and married in Williston. Gary worked in the oilfield and was an avid fisherman and started making his own fishing lures, developing this hobby into a business. Following divorce in the early 80s, Gary moved to Oklahoma where he worked as a sales manager for Hudiburg Buick and founded the Superior Dealers Sysyem doing paintless dent repair.
In 1985, Gary married Sharla Penick. Together they started a decal business in 1996, named S & G Rodeo Designs. Gary travelled nationwide attending rodeos and hauling barrels that he painted and selling decals. He was known as "The Sticker Man." Many never knew his name. He was very talented. He returned to ND when his health started to fail in 2015.
Gary is survived by his step daughters, Rainey Trussell and Leah Daughhetee, OKlahoma, his siblings, Darlene Wood, Donald Nehring, Richard Nehring, and Danny Nehring, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents: Harold & Beatrice Nehring, brother Bill, sister, DeAnn, niece, Tina McFarland, nephew, Shaun Nehring.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Everson/Coughlin funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.