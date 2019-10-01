Gary Heltemes, 76, of Williston, passed away on Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Liberty Evangelical Free Church, 506 14th St West, Williston, ND 58801. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service.
Gary was born September 28, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Raymond Beryl Heltemes and Eleanor Elizabeth Mayer. He went to grade school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Miles City, MT and then Dawson County High School in Glendive, Montana.
Gary was a hardworking, blue collar (and proud) all American man. He worked for Halliburton Energy services for 23 years, then lived out his dream of operating his own wood business, NorTana Hardwoods Inc. prior to retiring completely in 2006. Retirement did not slow him down, however. He stayed very active in his wood ship creating works of art on his wood lathe, building home furnishings for his family and friends, and furniture for local businesses. Gary loved fishing and was on the water as often as the weather allowed.
Gary was a loving father, grandfather, beloved friend, US Navy Vet, businessman, one-time president of the Williston Wood Club and an active member of his church. He was a man of great principle, honesty and integrity, who put others before himself. More than that, Gary was a boisterous and cheerful man who made people smile and took it as well as he dished it. In his words, he was a “bull-chipper”.
He is survived by his three sons, Vern (Alan) Heltemes, Ryan Heltemes and Darin Heltemes and their wives, Brandy Heltemes, Michelle Farrow, and Ashley Heltemes, respectively, and his three grandchildren, Kerry Heltemes, Kyle Heltemes and Arielle Heltemes and his brother Duane Heltemes. He is also survived by his ex-wife and mother of their three children, Marian Keller.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Beryl Heltemes and Eleanor Elizabeth Mayer.
He will be sorely missed, but will live on in our heart and memories.