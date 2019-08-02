Gary F. Harms, 66 of Tioga, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND on Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019.
His Funeral Service with Military Rites will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga. Rev. Robert Schmidt will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will take place at a later date.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Friday night at 7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Tioga.
Gary was born December 15, 1952 to Penn and Eva (Frisinger) Harms in Stanley, North Dakota. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1970 and moved to Gillette, Wyoming where he lived much of his adult life and began a lifelong career in mechanics.
Gary was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He joined the Marines in 1972. He reported to boot camp at Camp Pendleton, California. Until his discharge in 1974 he was stationed at El Toro Air Station, near San Diego, California.
He married Beth Lynch, on March 15, 1975 in Gillette, with whom he had one son, David Harms who was born September 22, 1980.
Gary was a gifted mechanic and was blessed with an ability to fix anything. He started his own oilfield service company in Gillette and spent years in the oilfield including time in Russia. He worked in the coal industry, servicing and repairing the huge coal hauling trucks, which took him to Nevada and Australia. He returned to Tioga in 2010, and began working for Paul Sagaser, at PLS, as an auto mechanic, and returned to the oil industry with Murex Petroleum. He enjoyed working at Murex and the people who worked there. He ended his career with Murex following a stroke in October 2016. He spent the next two years in rehabilitation and became a resident of the Tioga Long Term Care Center in October 2018.
Gary loved hotrods. His favorite was his lime-green 57 Chevy, with mag-wheels and black tear-drop bubble hood, that he took to Gillette following high school. He enjoyed photography, camping and fishing---but was better at hotrods and camping then fishing.
He was proud of his son David the fireman, of being a Marine, of his extended family, and his ability to fix anything. He was blessed with the genius of understanding the world of mechanics.
He was preceded in death by his father Penn Harms, baby-sister Rox Ann Harms, step-father Carroll L. Olson, maternal grandparents, Bessie and Frank Frisinger, paternal grandparents Gunther and Kirsten Harms and step-mother Darlene Harms.
He is survived by his son David (Christine) of Denver, CO, mother, Eva Olson of Tioga, ND, sister Penny Moe (Gene) of Tioga, ND, brother Robert (Cherie) of Bismarck, ND, nephews, Curtiss Moe (Sonja) of Garrison, ND, Shawn Moe (Carrie), of Missoula, MT, Chad Moe (Jessica) of Belgrade, MT, Gunther Harms (Alexie) of Crosby, ND, and Diedrich Harms (Sarah) of Santa Barbara, CA, step-sister Caroline Loyd, half-brothers, Todd and Steve Harms all of Brighton, CO, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be shared in Gary’s name to:
Tioga Medical Center Foundation (building fund), Tioga, North Dakota, or
Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO Box 470097, Aurora, CO 80047
Friends may call at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
