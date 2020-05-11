Gary Edwin Tofte, 72
Gary Edwin Tofte was born May 12, 1947 to Edwin and Esther (Gronfur) Tofte in Williston, North Dakota. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020. Gary grew up in Williston on the family farm, the eldest of five children, where his parents instilled values of faith, family, and love.
Gary graduated from Williston High School where he made many lifelong friends. He worked with his dad on the family farm and worked for the State Highway Department until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Brethren Church.
He spent his retirement years fulfilling his dream of renovating and restoring the family farm. His love of agriculture and firm practice of good land stewardship was evident to all. He traveled with his family and friends to visit many states, with Montana being his favorite. He enjoyed antique guns, classic cars, tractors, horses, bow and gun shooting, hunting and fishing with his friends and brothers-in-law, and spending time outdoors.
Gary was kind hearted, full of joy, and could light up a room. He was a blessing to his community, family, and friends. He made a friend out of everyone he met and would always share with them his gratefulness and love of God and his country. He always encouraged those he loved with his thumbs up, saying, “That was a home run!” He has reached his greatest and final home run. Gary will be missed.
He is survived by his sisters, Connie (Lee) Dittmer, Bev (Ernie) Leonard and Judy (Jeff) Pickar; brother, Rodney (Linda) Tofte; nieces and nephews, Jeﬀ (Lori) Dittmer, Jason (Miranda) Dittmer, Christina (Troy) Olson, Shelly (Bill) Pierce, Trisha (Dustin) Hagen, Mindy (Jayme) Ackerman, Sarah (Chris) Schieve , Ben (Shannon) Pickar and Teri (Kyle) Haskin; 22 great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Esther Tofte and his nephew, Matt
Tofte.
Memorials may be made in Gary’s memory to:
Farm Rescue
P.O. Box 28
Horace, ND 58047
or
The Gideons International Processing Center
P.O. Box 97251
Washington, DC 20090-7251
A private graveside will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston with Pastor Ron Erickson officiating.
A visitation for Gary will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.