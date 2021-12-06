Gary Dean Cote, 85, Rosemount, MN, passed in his sleep Thanksgiving morning 2021. Son of Emery and Lena Cote, Gary was born in Bottineau and raised in Willow City, ND.
Gary married Dolly Johnson on her 20th birthday, in August 1959, and they raised four children in Williston. He took his family to weekly Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Gary enjoyed hosting card games with friends and occasional weekend dinners at the Elks and other local establishments. After 43 years of working on the railroad, he moved to the Twin Cities and began RVing annually to Yuma, AZ and other warm spots. Gary always called Williston home, however, because that is where he taught his kids the important things in life and where he formed lifelong friendships with many good souls. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely—birthday parties, holidays and poolside barbeques were his favorite events. Most of his kids and their spouses, and his grandchildren, surprised him on his 85th birthday, just 15 days before he passed.
Gary will be missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Darlyne “Dolly”; his four children, Lisa Fay (Bradley), Scott (Kathleen), Brian (Karen), and Tara Daly (Brian); and his 13 grandchildren: Brandon, Austin (Shelby) and Marcus Fay; Jacob, Ian, Simon and Henry; Natalie, Eric and Andrew; and Adeline, Eli and Stella Daly. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Emery Joseph and Lena Theresa Cote; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth; and his brother, Delmar.
