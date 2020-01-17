Gary Brandt, 80, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Tioga Opportunity Foundation Group Home in Tioga, ND.
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Friends may call at American Lutheran Church one hour prior to services. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.