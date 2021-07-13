Gary A. Farnsworth, of Williston, ND formerly of Fort Peck, MT passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. Masonic services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Williston, ND. Inurnment will also be at a later date at the Highland Cemetery in Glasgow, MT
