Garvin Stevens, 88, Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022.

Garvin Loyd Stevens was born July 18, 1934, in Arnegard, ND, the son of Loyd and Tilla (Stenseth) Stevens. He attended school in Watford City, ND and Nampa, ID, and graduated from Williston High School in 1953. Following graduation, he was recruited to play football at the University of North Dakota where he was an excellent student and athlete. In 1958, he graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry, Physics and Biology with the intention of continuing his education to become a dentist.



