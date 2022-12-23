Garvin Stevens, 88, Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022.
Garvin Loyd Stevens was born July 18, 1934, in Arnegard, ND, the son of Loyd and Tilla (Stenseth) Stevens. He attended school in Watford City, ND and Nampa, ID, and graduated from Williston High School in 1953. Following graduation, he was recruited to play football at the University of North Dakota where he was an excellent student and athlete. In 1958, he graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry, Physics and Biology with the intention of continuing his education to become a dentist.
After graduation from UND, Garvin was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. Upon his return from overseas, he began a teaching career in Rock Lake, ND and later returned to the University of North Dakota to complete a master’s degree in Counseling and Guidance. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Sandra Bestland.
In 1962, Garvin was hired as an instructor and basketball coach at the University of North Dakota-Williston. For the next 33 years, as the Dean of UND-Williston and then the President of Williston State College, he dedicated his time and energy to the college. Throughout his career, Garvin recognized the need for continued growth and worked closely with the UND-W Foundation and the Legislature to build and improve campus facilities, programs of study and student life. He retired as the President of Williston State College in 2000.
His love for education and knowledge of the community led to his second career at the Williston State College Foundation. Garvin partnered with community members and alumni who believed in the importance of education. Garvin was also an active member of the community. He served on many boards and volunteered his time to many civic organizations. Community pride played a very important role in Garvin’s life.
Garvin had many passions including the family farm and keeping his finger on the pulse of the oil industry, but his greatest love was for family. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a source of comfort and encouragement in all areas of their lives. He was their super man. If there was an activity that involved “the kids” you could always find him in the bleachers cheering them on.
Garvin is survived by his wife, Sandra, sister Karen Stevens, daughter Stephanie (Ken) Bowlin, son Bradley (Dawn) Stevens, granddaughter Stacy (Josh) Woodward, grandson Lane Stevens, step-grandsons Nick Bowlin and Dan Bowlin, and great granddaughter Tilla Woodward.
Garvin was preceded in death by his father Loyd, mother Tilla, sisters Phyllis and Shirley.
Memorial Services will be held on December 29, 2022, at 10:30 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND and are being organized by Amundson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Williston, ND.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Williston State College Foundation at PO Box, 1286, Williston, ND 58802-1286.