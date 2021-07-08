Garrett B. Hoelscher age 23 and Alex A. Ruud age 16 both of Ross, ND passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 as a result of an automobile/atv accident in Ross, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Garrett & Alex’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Stanley High School in Stanley, ND. Visitation will be held on at the Stanley High School in Stanley, ND on Monday, July 12 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and an hour prior to services at the High School. Interment will be in the Bohemian Cemetery, Ross, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Garrett’s and Alex’s services directly on their obituary pages on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.