Garfield John (Junior) Bergstrom, 90
Garfield John (Junior) Bergstrom, Ray, ND, was born on October 8, 1929 to E.G. and Laura (Daniel) Bergstrom on a farm 9 ½ miles SE of Ray in Farmvale Township.
Garfield started school at age 5 because his older sister Doris was scared to go to school alone and would cry, so his parents sent him to go with her. He often talked about his dislike of school and looked forward to every spring and fall so he could skip school to help his dad plant and harvest. He enjoyed and played basketball and baseball for the Ray Jays. Garfield moved with his family to his Grandpa John’s farm on Highway 2 east of Ray in 1946. Garfield graduated from Ray High School in 1947. He worked at the potato warehouse and farmed with his dad.
On Tuesday, November 28, 1950, at 8:00 a.m. Garfield married his high school sweetheart, Marlys Weyrauch, the daughter of Raymond and Dode (Welo) Weyrauch. They were the first couple married in the new St. Michael’s Catholic Church. They chose this date as the priest had a mass every Tuesday and dad didn’t want to “put him out.” The church remained an important part of their lives. Their honeymoon consisted of a drive to Trenton in their only vehicle, a 1949 truck. They returned to the farm they purchased from Bernt and Beret Foss to start their 69 year marriage in a tiny house with one bedroom and no running water. Twelve years and five children later, they took the gigantic step of building a new home. Two more children born in the new home completed the family.
Garfield farmed with his brother Donald until 1984. At that time the land was split and their adult sons joined each operation. Garfield helped his sons start farming just as his dad had done for him and Donald. Throughout his life he and mom raised small grains and cattle. He loved his cows, and his cows loved him. When he walked out in the pasture the cows would come running. For extra income during the winter months, he trapped beaver, mink and muskrats for many years. Dad and mom took great enjoyment in driving around the countryside looking at the crops.
Garfield always lent a helping hand to a neighbor in need. He believed that a verbal agreement and a handshake was all that was needed. He was a lifelong Democrat, and he loved all food (especially chicken and pumpkin pie). He enjoyed following his kids and grandkids in their sports and other activities. Garfield and Marlys were avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fans, and in recent years he closely followed the NDSU Bison and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Garfield received his first oil check in 2011, but he would tell you, “it’s the easiest money I ever made but I enjoyed the hard-earned money more.”
We will certainly miss our dad’s outgoing personality, humor, quick wit, honesty, and excellent memory which led to great story-telling and one-liners. We now know dad is reminiscing with many neighbors and good friends who passed before him, including Clarence Liesener, Tony Hickel, Roger Hauge and Earl Erickson.
Surviving family includes his bride of 69 years, Marlys; seven children, Barb (Les) Slagle, Jacki (Vern) Barman, Gary Bergstrom, Bruce (Mari) Bergstrom, Janis (Dave) Bosch, Andrea (Brad) Miller, and Alan (Rachel) Bergstrom. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Brenna (Don) Neumann, Teresa (Brian) Claypool, Eric (Heidi) Barman, Alysia Barman, Ryan (Jaci) Bergstrom, Austin Bergstrom, Keaton (Lexie) Bergstrom, Mallory (Chris) Briol, Matthew Bosch, Colin Miller, Brady (fiancé Chantel) Miller, Kinley Bergstrom, Kiara Bergstrom, Kasen Bergstrom, and Kai Bergstrom; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Brynn, Ava, Luke, Nora, Wyatt, Noah, Ty, Andee, Bo, Tyus, and Theodore. He is also survived by his dear sister Doris Weyrauch, sister-in-law Connie Bergstrom, and brother-in-law Lennie Larson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, brother Donald Bergstrom, brothers-in-law Sidney Weyrauch, Chauncey Weyrauch and Duard Weyrauch, sisters-in-law, Helen Weyrauch, Jean Larson, and Delores Weyrauch.
The family requests memorials be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church Endowment Fund, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.
Our dad’s wish was to remain on the farm until his final breath. God granted this wish to him on Friday, December 27, 2019. We will love you and miss you forever.
Rosary and family services are open for the public to attend and will be held Wednesday January 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A funeral service for Garfield is to take place Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 am in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 216 West Street Ray ND. Services are under the direction of Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home.