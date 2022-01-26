Purchase Access

Galen Bellet, 60

Galen Bellet, 60, of rural Zahl, passed away at his home on Monday evening, January 24, 2022.

In keeping with Galen’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Galen or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Galen Bellet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

