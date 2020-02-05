Gail Johnson, 102
Gail Johnson, 102 formerly of Zahl and most recently of Williston, ND passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston.
Gail was born to Sam and Nellie Smith in Williston in March 1917. She was educated at Twin Lake Elementary School, Williston High School and Devils Lake School of Nursing.
On August 14, 1938, Gail married Edwin Johnson in Sidney, MT. They moved to Hancock, MA in September of 1939 and returned to North Dakota to farm south of Zahl in June of 1945. In January of 2004 Gail and Edwin moved to Williston.
Gail was a long time and active member of Faith Lutheran Church and charter member of the Winner Township homemakers club which she belonged to for fifty years. She was also a member of the Winner Birthday Club and Alamo Senior Citizens activities. Gail was an avid reader and needlework artist until her eyesight began to fail. While living on the farm. Gail loved gardening and canning and freezing the vegetables that she produced.
Gail is survived by her children, Edwina (Len) Wilkins; Gary (Harriet); Judy (Gary) Denker; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother Winfred (Emily) Smith; Sister-in-law Kathleen Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; son, Robert; parents; brothers Paul, Orville, Frank, and Ronald; sisters Hope and Lois; daughter-in-laws Mary and Barbara Johnson.
Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.