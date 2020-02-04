Gail Johnson, 102 of rural Zahl, ND, more recently of Williston, ND, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Pastor David Maxfield and Lay Pastor Bill Christensen will officiate. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston. Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time.