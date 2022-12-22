221222-obit-Swant

Gail Eileen Swant passed away peacefully at Sanford Hospice House at on December 8, 2022, with her sister by her side after a yearlong battle with cancer. Gail was born to Harry and Henrietta Swant on June 7, 1942, in Williston, ND. She grew up and attended grade school and high school at Bainville Public School in Bainville, Montana. Her lifelong love of music began with piano lessons from her mother starting at a very early age. She started playing the piano for the Lutheran Church of Bainville when she was in the 5th grade and continued through high school. In 1960 she enrolled at Concordia College. Gail double majored in chemistry and biology and took many music classes. She graduated with honors in 1964 and then took a teaching position in Finley, North Dakota. She taught in Finley for 5 years before accepting a position at Chinook High School in north central Montana. While still at Finley, she began working on her masters in the summers at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Gail received a Master of Science teaching degree several years later and continued teaching science at Chinook for the next 45 years.

She spent most of her summers in her hometown of Bainville. She spent many, many hours mowing the family lawn and any other lawn or lot in town that needed attention. This included the unwelcome frustration of tinkering with and repairing lawnmowers all in the quest of keeping Bainville looking nice. She enjoyed bus trips with her mother and visited many sights on both the east and west coasts. One of her most memorable trips was a four-island tour of Hawaii. Gail was a faithful letter writer regularly sending long letters to family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Swant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments