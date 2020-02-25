Gage Braden, 23, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home in Williston, ND. Gage was born in Great Falls, MT in 1996 to Scott Braden and Jodi Kirkwood. He moved to Miles City, MT with his parents in 1998. Gage attended Garfield Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Custer County District High School in Miles City, MT. He also attended Williston High School his Junior year, but graduated from CCDHS in Miles City in 2015. Gage played baseball, soccer, and football while growing up, and was an avid, dedicated, and talented hockey player. Gage played Squirts, Peewee, and went straight to playing high school hockey at the young age of 12. Gage loved playing hockey and aspired to play again in the future.
Gage was a smart, talented, generous, loving individual. He was a kind-hearted, beautiful soul…the kind you don’t often run across anymore these days. Gage had a heart of gold, caring about people in general, unconditionally.
He wore his heart on his sleeve and would give anyone the shirt off his back, without question. He loved everyone he came into contact with and always treated them with respect and kindness, regardless of whether or not they extended the same courtesy to him.
He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, rapping, fast/high end cars (dreamed of driving a Bugatti someday), Pokemon cards, and loved spending time with his family, pets, and friends. He was most happy when surrounded by others. He had an infectious smile and always worked hard to please others and make them happy…..he loved seeing others smile. Gage had a great personality and was respectful to everyone. He always made it a point to end any conversation with “I love you.” He was always there for anyone if they needed to talk….so many of his friends and family talked about how Gage was ALWAYS there to listen WHENEVER they needed someone to talk to and encouraged them that no matter how bad the circumstances were to stay strong, keep pushing through, and to be the best versions of themselves. The impact that he had on others, is unmeasurable and unexplainable. He will be dearly missed.
Gage held many different jobs in his life, but the position he enjoyed the most and gave him the most sense of pride, was working in the oilfield for his step father at Select Energy Services, as a water transfer tech. Gage worked in the oilfield for over a year and half. He made many friends while working in the oilfield and gained much respect from those he worked with directly. At the time of his death, he was employed at the Missouri Flats Inn as a front desk clerk/maintenance man.
He very much enjoyed his job and the people he worked with there.
Gage was proceeded in death by his Great Grandparents Buzz and Georgia Goldenstein, Great Grandparents John and Borghild Storrusten, grandmother Linda Storrusten, Great Uncle Jack Goldenstein, cousin Todd Storrusten, Grandparents Bernard and Caroline Braden, Aunt Barbera Ammon, Aunt Susan Braden, Uncle Mike Houston, Aunt Shelly Braden, cousin Rob Dundas, Great Grandma Nona, Great Grandparents Johnny and Dorothy Johnstone, and grandparents Ray and Sandi Kirkwood.
Gage is survived by his mother Jodi Kirkwood (Doug), father Scott Braden, brother’s Hunter Braden, Quinton Kirkwood (Rachel), Trace Kirkwood, Jon Milloy (Infinity, Jon Jr.), and sisters Samantha McGowan (Dawn Barker Krahwinkel, Allan J Buck III), Brittany Askin (Garrett, Khloe, and Kyler) and Kiara Efta, Grandfather Don Storrusten, Uncle Chad Storrusten (Teri), Uncle Dane Storrusten (Theda), Aunt Shirley Dundas (Doug), Uncle Bill Braden (Cindy), Aunt Sharon Braden, Uncle Buck Braden, Uncle Brad Braden, Uncle Steve Braden (Janelle), Aunt Bernie Braden, Aunt Brenda Huston, Uncle Dave (Heidi) and numerous cousins and friends that he considered family.