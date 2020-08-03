Frederick Vernon Hanson, 95, was born on March 18, 1925 to Art and Margaret Trembley) Hanson in Minot, ND. On July 30, 2020, after a brief illness of pneumonia, he passed away with his wife, Randi Lou, by his side near his home in Maricopa, Arizona.
Fred grew up in Minot, ND the oldest of three boys who shared a love of music. Having learned to play several instruments, his focus was the bass fiddle which he enjoyed playing in “The Bunny Hanson Band”—a group orchestrated by his younger brother. In later years, the band—reduced to a trio—regularly played at The Missouri Club of Williston.
Shortly after graduating from Minot Model High School in 1943, with WWII still ongoing Fred enlisted in the Army Air Corps and commenced flight training at Randolph, Texas. Fred was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and flew for the Air Transport Command until the end of the war. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Minot State University, eventually obtaining a degree in business at the University of Colorado, Denver.
In 1947, Fred married his college sweetheart Grace Evenson, who later perished in a car accident in 1973. From this union came five children resulting in eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. He was blessed to have known all but the most recent Great-Great-Grandchild born in June of 2020.
Fred was fortunate to find another great love in life, Randi Lou Haugjorde, with whom he married and celebrated 45 years of marriage on February 1st, 2020.
A natural people-person, Fred began his career selling vacuum cleaners for Sears. In 1958, he joined his brother managing Hanson Furniture in Williston. His charisma landed him a job as a news reporter with KUMV-TV. Following that, he spent the ensuing 25 years as head of Williston’s branch of Minot Federal Savings, which eventually became Midwest Federal Savings and Loan.
Upon his retirement, he put his marketing talents to use, joining with Randi Lou’s business, World Travel, preparing print ads and writing and starring in TV and radio commercials. As part of their business, Fred and Randi Lou hosted multiple tours around the world, enjoying cruising and international travel over the next 40 years.
Fred was active in the Williston community, participating in JC’s, Kiwanis, and the Elks for whom he served as Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of First Lutheran Church.
Fred loved boating, sailing, parasailing, and waterskiing—teaching four of his five kids to waterski on Trenton Lake near Williston. His enjoyment of water sports spanned most of his life—his last time on skis was in his early 80’s.
In 1972 that love led to the creation and development on Lake Sakakawea of “Paradise Point” a forty-acre plot of land that he and two friends purchased and subdivided into lots for a lake retreat area.
Eventually this became a community of 35 families, where homeowners included his mother, one daughter, and a grandson. Later in life, Fred and Randi Lou spent their summers in Paradise Point and winters in Maricopa, Arizona. This became their permanent home in 2012.
Fred was a true jack-of-all-trades working on electrical, plumbing, and carpentry projects—with a special appreciation for fine woodworking. His passion in later years was a strategy game he designed and crafted called “Tees-for-Two”, thousands of which were donated to military personnel.
Preceding Fred in death were his Parents, wife Grace, brother Bernard (Bunny) Hanson, brother-in-law Gerry (Karen) Haugjorde, granddaughter Jennifer Hanson, and great-granddaughter Anne White.
He is survived by his wife, Randi Lou; brother, Daryl ( Jan) Hanson; his children: Pamela (Jack) White; Steven Hanson; Paula ( Harvey) Lewis; Stanton ( Joyce) Hanson; Penelope (Gary) DesPois; mother-in-law, June Haugjorde; brother & sister-in-law Jan & Dale Lerbakken; 11-Grandchildren, 21-Great-Grandchildren, 9-Great-Great Grandchildren, and many Nieces, and Nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.