Frederick Charles Rathert

Frederick Charles Rathert passed away peacefully on September 8th at Faith Lutheran Home in Wolf Point, Montana, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Fred was born in Wolf Point in 1940, the son of Francis and Charles Rathert. He attended St. Olaf College, where he met and married his best friend and the love of his life, Kathy Jorgenson. After graduating, the couple moved to Missoula, and he attended the University of Montana School of Law. While in Missoula, Fred and Kathy celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Kristin.

