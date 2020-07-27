Frederick “Alan” Bieri, 88
Frederick “Alan” Bieri, 88, of Stanley, North Dakota passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence in Stanley, ND with his family by his side. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Alan’s Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Queen of Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will officiate and interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.