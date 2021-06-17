Fred V Hanson was born 3/18/25 and died 7/30/20. A celebration of his life will be held 6/25/21 at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND at 11am. Military rites and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the parlor of the church beginning at 9:30 until time of the service. Everyone is invited to share a meal and fellowship following graveside events at the Paradise Point golf course clubhouse. We ask that everyone follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
