Fred V Hanson was born 3/18/25 and died 7/30/20. A celebration of his life will be held 6/25/21 at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND at 11am. Military rites and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the parlor of the church beginning at 9:30 until time of the service. Everyone is invited to share a meal and fellowship following graveside events at the Paradise Point golf course clubhouse. We ask that everyone follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments