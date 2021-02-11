Fred Roberts, 88, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana.
Visitation will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Frederick (Fred) Warren Roberts was born August 15, 1932, in Glendive, MT to Warren and Katherine Roberts. He joined the Air Force while still in his teens and traveled to the Middle East working as an apprentice electrician. Fred was proud of being a veteran and serving his country. When his tour of duty ended, he returned home. Upon his return, the ND oil boom was in full swing. Fred traded-in his electrician aspirations to be a part of the oil boom. He began working for Camco, eventually becoming a district manager.
Fred married Judi Fillerup and to this marriage two children were born, Tracy and Mark. Mark passed away prior to his 2nd birthday. Fred and Judi later divorced. In 1963, Fred met the love his life, Jackie Schubert and after a brief courtship they were united in marriage in 1964. Two years later Samantha was born in Williston in 1966. Fred continued working in the oil business and learned gas lift design. Fred was very intuitive and learned how to use a slide rule to make the engineering calculations required for his trade. Fred’s job with Camco transferred him to Casper, Wyoming. In 1970, Cresta was born in Casper and Tracy visited her father often during this time. The family moved back to Williston in 1972. Fred and Jackie started Production Service Company from their garage. The business was a family effort as Jackie would do the bookwork, Fred would work in the field, and young Kim (sister-in-law) would babysit the girls, sometimes helping to cook (Fred’s favorite was fried porkchops). The business became successful, due to hard work and Fred’s knowledge of gas lift. Fred and Jackie eventually started other successful oil businesses and continued their life in Williston. In the late 70’s, Fred and his business partners had the first ever Hydrostatic Tubing Testing truck built in Oklahoma City. They started Hydrostatic Tubing Testers, which was later sold to his brother-in-law Steve Schubert. On April 16, 1977, tragic struck Fred’s life again and he lost Tracy due to a gunshot wound.
During the mid-80’s, a downturn in oil caused Fred to adventure across the Atlantic to Angola Africa. He worked for Chevron running gas lift jobs on offshore drilling rigs. Jackie stayed in ND and ran Production Service Company. Fred would return home to ND whenever possible. Later, due to physical unrest in the area he eventually returned to ND to be with his family.
Fred and his sister in-law, Kim Enno, worked together at Production Service Company for many years. In 2009, Jason, Fred’s son-in-law joined them. Together Fred, Kim, and Jason operated the business for several years until Fred retired. Fred and Kim had an incredibly special relationship and she stood by his side throughout all his endeavors for over 30 years.
Fred was very adventurous and with Jackie and his girls by his side they traveled to many places such as the Caribbean, South America, Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe. The family took yearly vacations, mostly to the Caribbean where they could briefly escape the ND winters. At age 40, Fred decided he wanted to fly airplanes as he always enjoyed his Air Force days. He pursued his love of flying by using his plane to visit new places. He loved looking out over the earth from above and enjoying the beauty that can only be appreciated from the air. Fred’s adventures never stopped, as he would take glider rides through the mountains near Jackson Hole, fishing trips to Canada and Alaska, and even a research submarine to 800 feet below sea level. When he could not fly anymore, he turned to the next fastest thing on the ground and always had a sports car in his garage. He was adventurous, daring, and always fun loving. His nickname of “Fast Freddy” suited him well to all that knew him. His hobbies kept the family busy from boating on Lake Sakakawea, fishing trips to Canada, Skiing in MT, and shopping trips to Arizona. Travel was a huge part of his life as he enjoyed visiting new places.
At age 69 he finally realized he may need to slow down a bit. He and Jackie purchased a home in Gold Canyon, AZ in 2001. The couple enjoyed their home and visiting with family in AZ. However, it was short-lived as Jackie passed away of pancreatic cancer in 2004.
In 2005, Fred married Marlene Everson in South Dakota. Fred and Marlene spent the winters in AZ and summer at their West Acres home. They drove back and forth and enjoyed their retirement. He and Marlene spent quiet evenings together discussing worldly events and enjoying the presence of wildlife that could be seen from both homes.
During Fred’s later years he enjoyed family and being with his seven grandchildren. Visits with family always included great dinners spent laughing and joking about family trips or other funny episodes. He especially enjoyed his youngest grandson Dru. When Dru entered the room, Fred ignored everyone else and focused on whatever he could do to make him laugh.
Fred’s happy go lucky spirit will forever be a part of many who he touched. He never regretted anything and always made the best out of life.
Fred is survived by his wife Marlene, daughters Samantha Roberts (Jason Tveter) and their children Sydney and Olivia; Cresta Roberts (Zak Tesoro) and their children (Fin, Sam, Madelyn, Jack, and Dru); sister-in-law Kim Enno (Everette); brother-in-law Steve Schubert (Patty); stepsons Greg (Charysse) Everson, and Stephen Everson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Roberts, daughter Tracy Shannon, wife Jackie Roberts, stepson David Everson, brother-in-law Jeff Schubert, and siblings Bridgie Miller, Betty Miller, Hynie Roberts, and Jack Roberts.
