Fred Johnson, 72
Fred Johnson, 72, of Stanley, ND passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Fred’s Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, North Dakota. Pastor Sarah Sorenson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Fred’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.