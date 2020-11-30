Fred John Gardner, 82
Fred John Gardner was born on November 21, 1938 in Fairview, MT to Delbert and Bernice (Elletson) Gardner.
Fred grew up in Fairview, Montana and attended school the family moved to Frenchtown Montana for a short period of time. Fred move back to Fairview and lived with his sister Frances and Eddie Buxbaum, later that year his father Deb was killed in a truck accident while moving back to Fairview. After high school he married Phila Artz and they began their Life together.
Fred worked for various farm service companies. In 1964 he started farming in the Buford area. He farmed in this area for 32 years. In the fall of 1993, he suffered a severe stroke. He fought very hard to recover never giving up. He lost his son in an airplane accident while in recovery. He continued farming with Ken and Karee after his stroke. He sold the farm to Ken and started an auctioneer business continuing to work on his recovery. He later retired and traveled, visiting with friends and family. He bought a place in the mountains in Frenchtown, Montana where he trained colts.
Fred loved working with horses and was good at it. He then moved back to the family farm where he continued working with horses. He spent a lot of time at his nephew Doug Buxbaum’s ranch in Phillipsburg, he loved it there and spoke of it often. While at the farm in his later years he rode his horse Cody daily, it was the best therapy you could ask for. He spent his final days at Bethel Lutheran nursing home where they took amazing care of him until he passed away. Throughout his life he had many setbacks but his faith never faltered, he never gave up trusting in God.
Fred was very active in the community and AA where he was loved by many. He served on local school board, beet growers association serving as vice president for many years, he was chairman of the Mon-Dak bridge association and worked hard with fellow farmers in the area and got that bridge built. He served on the Buford Trenton irrigation District many years. He was a very respected farmer. He left his family a great legacy.
Fred John Gardner was preceded in death by his father, Delbert; mother, Bernice; brother, Donald (Bud); sister, Frances; 2 sons, Lee and Rick; daughter, Debra Fay and grandson, Mark.
He is survived by his sisters, Mickey Berna, Jane and Jeanne; daughter, Karee; son, Ken daughter-in-law Cindy and granddaughters, Christi and Kimberly; grandson, Matthew and great grandchildren, Aliyah, Kobee, Jada, Tyler and Jaxon
Memorial Services for Fred will be held in the Spring of 2021. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com