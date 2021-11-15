Fred Earl Donovan, 96
Fred Earl Donovan, 96, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of November 12, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, November 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Williston. Interment of the cremated remains will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral at the funeral home on Friday.
Fred Donovan was born January 9, 1925 in Airlie, OR to Maude (Plummer) and William Donovan. He was the ninth child of 10 children.
Fred’s childhood was spent in the Salem, OR area. He completed grade 7 in school and quit. He held several jobs to help support the family. One of the first was delivering messages via bicycle in Salem. He had several truck driving jobs. He met his future wife, Irene Polivka, at a carnival and they were later married on October 23, 1944 in Vancouver, WA. Irene missed her family in Glendive, MT and the couple moved there in 1946. Their first
child, Terry, was born. Jobs took them back to Salem where the second child, Tamara was born in 1949. The family moved back to Montana in 1949 where they lived in Glendive, Terry and back in Glendive until their move to North Dakota in 1958. His truck driving career continued. He drove for Houck Transport. Fred started his own trucking business prior to working for Getter Trucking and Black Hills Trucking. In 1985 the North Dakota Motor Carriers Assn. Inc. recognized Fred as the “Driver of the Year”. Getter Trucking awarded him the “Three Million Mile” safety award in 1988. After retiring from Black Hills he worked at Williston Tank Rentals and on Orville Erickson’s farm He also drove school bus for New Public District #8 until October of 2016 at which time he retired with 25 years of service.
In his younger days he was an avid hunter. Fred had several motorcycles which he enjoyed riding. He was a member of Sundowners Motorcycle Club. He attended numerous motorcycle events including Sturgis.
Fred was a member of the local Moose.
One of Fred’s greatest attributes was his generosity and willingness to help people in need. He will be missed and remembered by many. He will always be loved by his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his son, Terry Donovan (Verna), Hillsboro, OR; daughter, Tamara Eide (Claire), Williston, ND; four grandchildren, Teresa Donovan, WA, Jeanie Moss (Chris), Hillsboro, OR, Carl Eide (Heidi), Williston, ND and Caleb Eide, Williston, ND; five great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Irene; his parents, Maude and William Donovan; brothers, James, Carl, Warren, William and sisters, Alfreda Lukenbaugh, Francis Howe, Sophia Donovan, Doris Ellis, Rosemarie Goodwin.