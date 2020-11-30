Franklin “Frank” Redfield Jr., 90
Franklin “Frank” Redfield Jr., 90, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020 at his home in Peachtree City.
His Graveside Committal Service will be held on Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Riverview Cemetery 815 9th Ave West in Williston, ND 58801. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be announced and held at a later date.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
