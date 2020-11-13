Franklin “Frank” Redfield Jr., 90
Franklin “Frank” Redfield Jr., 90, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020 at his home in Peachtree City.
His Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Riverview Cemetery 815 9th Ave West in Williston, ND 58801. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be announced and held at a later date.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
Franklin Barrett Redfield, at age 90 years and 11 months, died on November 9, 2020 in Peachtree City, Georgia where he had made his home in recent years.
Mr. Redfield was born in Torrington, Wyoming and graduated from Torrington High School. While a high school student, he was an athlete lettering in football and basketball and a member of a dance band with a group of friends. He subsequently attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served on active duty in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He was married in 1958 to Audrey Wall Redfield of Williston, North Dakota, and his wife of 62 years. His professional life involved him in the petroleum business with Texaco Oil Company. During his 40-year career with Texaco they lived in Wyoming, Colorado, Trinidad in the West Indies, and Caracas, Venezuela. He also worked and they lived in Egypt, Norway, and Ecuador as well as Miami, Florida, where he retired.
Mr. Redfield is survived by his wife, Audrey, and his two daughters, Ann Redfield Nalepa, her husband Joe, and Julie Redfield Lane, and her husband Tom. He is also fondly remembered by his six granddaughters, Alexandra Nalepa McMenamin, and husband Patrick, Rachel Nalepa and Elizabeth Nalepa; Catherine Lane, Marianne Lane Healy, and husband Michael, and Christine Lane. A great grandson is expected in December.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Salvation Army.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Frank or leave condolences for his family.
