Franklin “Frank” Redfield Jr., 90, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020 at his home in Peachtree City.
His Memorial Service will be held on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church Chapel in Williston, ND. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and Military Rites will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Frank or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Salvation Army.