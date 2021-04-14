Frankie James Lund, 76
Frankie James Lund, 76, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Tioga Medical Center in North Dakota.
Frankie was born Aug. 12, 1944 to Jens P. Lund and Minnie M. (Foster) Lund in Conrad, Montana. He graduated from Grand View High School in Idaho.
He worked in communications, bookkeeping and the oilfield. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going for rides. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Frankie is survived by a brother, Jens “Kermit” Lund of North Dakota, Darlene (Larry) Slingsby of North Dakota, Melinda “Joy” (Larry) Bell of North Carolina and Jodie (James) Howard of Montana, his Extra Special People and all his many dear friends throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Minnie Lund, brother Thomas Lund, sister Katherine Price, nephews Leon “Bill” Falcon, James Lund and Jeremiah “Jay” Lund.
Celebration of Life: April 17th, 2 p.m. at the Williston Senior Apartments.
Interment: Riverview Cemetery, Williston, North Dakota at a later date.