Frank Moran Sr., 84

Frank Moran Sr., 84 passed away on October 12, 2021 at St Anthony Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery on October 22, 2021. To read the full obituary, please visit https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/.

