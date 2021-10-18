Frank Moran Sr., 84 Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frank Moran Sr., 84Frank Moran Sr., 84 passed away on October 12, 2021 at St Anthony Hospital.Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery on October 22, 2021. To read the full obituary, please visit https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/. To plant a tree in memory of Frank Moran, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frank Moran Sr. Funeral Service St Anthony Hospital Cemetery Obituary Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit