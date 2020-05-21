Frances Louisa (Sheppard) Lee, 97, passed away on May, 19, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND.
Frances was born August 10, 1922 in Williston, ND. She attended grade school at Judson School and completed High School in Williston. She went on to college at Mayville Teachers College and taught for three years in Epping and Wildrose. During that time, she met her husband at a dance and later married Obert Christopher Lee on October 8, 1945 at First Methodist Church in Williston. They lived on the Lee family farm and raised five children: Roberta (Monty) Haugen, Milnor, ND; Vernon (Cindy) Lee, Lonsdale, MN; Harvey (Pat) Lee, Williston, ND; Myron Lee, Williston, ND; and Myra Gartner, Bismarck, ND.
She was very active with St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aide, and Sunday School where she was superintendent and taught for several years. She also cooked at Pioneer Grade School for a few years. She enjoyed baking bread, gardening, and canning. After Obert retired from farming, they moved to Williston in 1981 where she discovered her love of quilting and was an honorary member of the Dakota Prairie Quilters Guild. She made gorgeous quilts for all her children and grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her five children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Jean DuPaul of Great Falls, MT and Elsie Gathman, Signal Mountain, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubbie and Grace (Lovell) Sheppard, her husband, Obert Lee, sister baby Sheppard, and daughter-in-law, Suzi (Bakewell) Lee.
Family would appreciate memorials to go to a charity of your preference.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at West Prairie Lutheran Church northwest of Williston, ND. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate. The funeral will be restricted to immediate family due to present guidelines for COVID-19 and appreciate your understanding during these difficult times. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The public is welcome to attend her burial on Tuesday, May 26th at 12:00 PM at St. Luke’s Cemetery, northwest of Williston. Due to COVID 19 we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
The service will be broadcast on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on Frances’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.