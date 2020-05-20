Frances L. Lee, 97, of Williston, ND, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

