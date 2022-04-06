Frances (Fran) Mae Armagost Black, 97
Frances (Fran) Mae Armagost Black passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at the age of 97, at the CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, ND. Frances lived at Golden Estates Apartments in Williston.
Frances was born in Lewistown, Montana on November 18, 1924, her father’s birthday, to Izetta Ruth and Wilbur Fredrick Armagost. She and her two younger brothers, Wilbur and Clark, grew up in the small oil camp at Cat Creek, Montana, where her father was a field superintendent with the Continental Oil Company. Frances attended school in Cat Creek through junior high school, and then she traveled to Winnett, Montana to attend high school.
In high school, Frances loved and excelled in academics, orchestra, and piano. She also competed in athletics and played girls basketball in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Frances graduated at the top of the class of 1942.
Frances met her future husband Jimmy, (James K Black), during her school days, and they courted each other for several years before marrying on March 13, 1943. They were married in Chicago at the then Stevens Hotel (now the Conrad Hilton) since Jim was temporarily stationed there in preparation to deploy to England during WWII. After nearly three long years of separation and constant letter writing, Fran and Jim were reunited following WWII. They made their home in Hamilton, Montana where their first two children, Bonnie and Wesley, were born. Fran and Jim lived in many communities as Jim pursued his career in the Oil Industry. During that time, Ronald was born in Billings, and Robert in Scobey, while Kenneth, Douglas, and Charles were born in Williston after their move there in 1954.
Fran raised her family in a small home full of love and care. She was devoted to her husband, children, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Fran was very involved with church as a pianist, organist, youth group leader and Sunday School teacher. She also served as a host for Child Evangelism/Good News Club and Vacation Bible School.
Fran’s passion was her family as she raised one daughter and six sons. Although nurturing seven kids kept her busy at home, she stayed actively involved in the academics and extracurricular activities of her children. Many programs, plays, concerts, and sports events were attended which were always followed by uplifting and supporting discussion. She knew her music, choir, theater, and the correct way to throw and catch a ball. As her children grew up, married, and started raising families, she welcomed and loved her son-in-law and daughters-in-law as her own. With 29 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren, family events were a special part of her life, often attended by nearly 100 of her kin. Weddings, birthdays, Christmas, and the 4th of July were some of her favorite times. Fran enjoyed visiting and getting to know all of her extended family.
In their senior years, Fran and Jim’s love for music gave them the opportunity to be a part of the Musical Messengers, which was a gospel group of friends that traveled and performed all across the Midwest serving the Lord and spreading the Word of God through song, music, and example. During her time at the Golden Estates Apartments, she was lovingly and faithfully cared for by Miriam Poole. Frances is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Bert) Phipps of Maine; daughter-in-law, Patricia Black of Williston; sons, Ronald (Leslie) Black of Williston, Robert (Laura) Black of Montana, Kenneth (Bonnie) Black of Williston, Douglas Black of Williston and Charles (Andrea) Black of Williston; 29 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; loving husband and soul mate, James K.; son, Wesley; daughter-in-law, Deanne Hoffelt Black; grandson, Jeremiah Black; great-grandchildren, Samuel Barnhart, Nat Roemmich; nephew, Wilbur Dean Armagost.
It was Frances’ desire to have any honorariums sent to the following organizations: Gideons, International, PO Box 233, Williston, ND 58801-0233 or CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship), PO Box 1125, Minot, ND 58702.
Frances' Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, April 11, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Williston, ND. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND.
