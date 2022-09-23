Floyd V. Semenko, 91

His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madson will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Riverview Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, September 25, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Monday.
Floyd Verne Semenko son of John and Marie (Severson) Semenko was born on October 19, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota. He graduated from Williston High School in 1948. Floyd attended the Interstate Business College in Fargo. He was drafted in 1952 and volunteered for the Marine Corps. Floyd was released in 1954 as a Sgt. and discharged in 1960.
Floyd and Lyla (Long) were married on June 30, 1956. Together, they had three children, Gregory, Garvin and Jan.
Floyd began working for the Texas Company called Texaco Inc. He was the agent for them and after ten years joined with Lynn Kjorstad and they formed K&S Oil Co. Floyd later bought K&S Oil and formed Major Oils Inc.
He was an active member of the city of Williston. Floyd served on the Chamber board for 20 years, was a volunteer on the fire department retiring after 20 years as a Captain. He was active on the Boy’s Baseball Committee for over 20 years, president of the local men’s bowling association and also, the ND State Bowling Association. Floyd was also the Secretary / Treasurer of the Williston Elks Lodge for several years.
The American Legion Post was source of pride for Floyd. He served as Post Commander, and ND State Commander, Grand Chef of the Local 40 & 8 and the ND State 40 & 8. He played with the Drum and Bugle Corps for 42 years, President of the Williston City Band and proudly played and marched in the Williston Parades for years.
The family extends their thanks and gratitude to the CHI Hospice Nurses and Staff for their kindness and care.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Lyla after 66 years of marriage; his children, Greg (Connie) Semenko, Garvin (Kim) Semenko, Jan (Mike) Barela; grandchildren, Austin Semenko (Morgan Zuck), Maria (Andrew) Vetter, Shannon Semenko, Mattie Barela, DeAisiah Barela, great-granddaughter Luna Rae, sister Mryna Lustig; grand-dogs, Bella, Molly, Asuna and Stich, and many nieces and nephews.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Semenko; brother, Leonard Semenko, sister in laws, Lois (Marlin) Brevik – (Lloyd) Papineau, Mona (Glenn) Brevik; and his favorite Bassett Hound, “Doodles”.
