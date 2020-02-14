Floyd “Rex” McCaughtry, 79

Floyd “Rex” McCaughtry, loving father of five children and father-figure to many others, passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at age 79.
Rex was born on July 3rd,1940 to John and Zelpha (Gassaway) McCaughtry in Chickasha, OK.
Growing up, he spent a lot of time with his grandfather, Rex Albert Gassaway. From this father figure, Rex learned how to fly an airplane, fish/hunt, and play sports. Rex was a natural-born storyteller. He would reminiscence about his childhood school days and playing pranks on substitute teachers. He was gifted at both basketball and baseball and was able to attend the University of Arkansas on a sports scholarship. In addition to sports, he cultivated a passion for the culinary world...bringing up either of these topics in a conversation with Rex would result in long, in-depth discussions (especially regarding “real” barbecue). The careers he pursued were as diversified as his interests, including backgrounds in business, insurance, and restaurants...but ultimately his passion for helping others led him to his vocation of social work. He received his Master of Social Work degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1979 and his clinical career started in 1980 at the VA Medical Center in Houston, TX.
Besides his devotion to his patients, Rex enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, golfing, fishing, reading, hosting parties watching baseball and hockey, and gardening.
Rex was a pillar in every community he was a part of, and often inspired improvements for future generations, such as starting the Healthy Williston Healthy Youth initiative. He was instrumental in creating the Chokecherry Festival after Mrs. Selby’s 6th grade class helped pass legislation naming the chokecherry as North Dakota’s state fruit. He was well known around hockey arenas, constantly volunteering. His BBQ restaurant, Jack and Jewels, became a staple in Williston, fundraising for sports teams and feeding the community. After moving to Grand Rapids, MN, Rex immersed himself in the hockey community and later the wider community through his Clinical Supervisor position at North Homes, King Learning Center.
He touched countless lives with his caring nature, always putting others before himself. His children remember growing up and frequently having strangers approach them to tell them what an amazing person Rex was... “Rex is the Man” was a recurrent quote.
Rex was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Zelpha; and his nephew, Dustin. He is survived by his five children, Darr, Vance, Leslie, Ryan, and Kade; his sisters, Nancy and Susan; his grandchildren, Hailey, Travis, and Evelyn; and his niece and nephew, Laura and Joe; and grand niece and nephew, Jessica and Keegan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Rowe Funeral Home.
